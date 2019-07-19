Anna Calvi Scored The New Season Of Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders, the UK crime drama about warring gangs in 1920s England, has featured music from contemporary artists like Nick Cave and PJ Harvey. And now British singer-songwriter Anna Calvi has announced that she’s written and recorded a new original score for the show’s upcoming fifth season.

“This is a new thing for me but it was a really good fit, I love everything about the show,” Calvi says in a statement. “I completely immersed myself in it and became quite obsessed with the characters, especially Tommy Shelby [played by Cillian Murphy] and getting lost in his mind.”

“There is a duality to the show, a beauty and a brutality, which I have been exploring in my own music and on the Hunter album,” she adds. “I want to say thank you to the director Anthony Byrne for believing in me and letting me seek out what I needed to.”

“She sounds a bit like Angelo Badalamenti and the stuff that he’s done for those Lynch movies,” Byrne tells NME. “There’s an element of violence to her work and it certainly sticks in your head. She’s managed to become part of the images as well. I think it would be difficult to separate.”

The fifth season of Peaky Blinders premiered in Birmingham last night; Calvi joined Byrne and the cast of the show on the red carpet. While no official date has been revealed yet, it will begin airing in the UK on BBC One sometime later this year.