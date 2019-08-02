A$AP Rocky Released From Jail

A$AP Rocky and two other suspects are being released from Swedish jail, the Associated Press reports. The rapper will be freed from detention until 8/14 when a verdict in his assault case will be announced. Prosecutors said that they will be seeking a six-month sentence.

The New York TImes reports that Rocky and his two co-defendants, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, were not required by the judge to stay in Sweden.

President Donald Trump tweeted as the news broke that Rocky would be on his way back to the US:

A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

Rocky was arrested in Sweden at the beginning of July and has been jail ever since. The trial took place earlier this week, and Rocky pleaded not guilty and testified that he acted in self-defense.

Rocky issued a statement shortly after his release. “THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS,” it reads. “I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT.”