Back in April, Cayetana announced an indefinite hiatus. The Philly band played their final show last night at Union Transfer. Cayetana formed in 2011. We named them a Band To Watch in 2015, around the time they released their debut album, Nervous Like Me. The trio followed up in 2017 with their sophomore LP, New Kind Of Normal. They were staples of the Philly rock scene. Check out videos and pictures from their final shows below.