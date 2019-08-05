Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is #1 For An 18th Week

A day may come when the horses in the back fail, when we forsake our friends Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus and break all bonds of cowboy-rap fellowship. But it is not this day. Because this day, “Old Town Road” is still the #1 song in America.

Last week, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ viral juggernaut set a new chart record, becoming the longest-reigning #1 song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, defeating the twin 16-week monsters of “One Sweet Day” and “Despacito.” And today, as Billboard reports, “Old Town Road” has once again set a whole new record, remaining at #1 for a brain-shattering 18th week.

It’s beginning to feel like no song will ever knock “Old Town Road” out of its permanent #1 spot. Eventually, of course, something will knock it out of #1. Maybe it’ll be Billie Eilish’s perennial runner-up “Bad Guy,” currently in its eighth week at #2 behind “Old Town Road.” Maybe it’ll be Lizzo’s surging “Truth Hurts,” which this week rises to a new high of #4. More likely, it’ll be something we haven’t heard yet. But “Old Town Road” being at #1 now feels like the new normal.

In other chart news, 16-year-old Queens rapper Lil Tecca is now in the top 10. “Ran$om,” Tecca’s viral hit, climbs to a new high of #10. So maybe “Ran$om” will be the song that eventually knocks “Old Town Road” out of #1! Probably not, though!