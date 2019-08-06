Pixies – “Catfish Kate” Video

Pixies have a new album coming out next month, Beneath The Eyrie. They’ve shared one track from it, “On Graveyard Hill,” and today the band are releasing another song, “Catfish Kate.” It’s a story song, focused on the titular character, and the band shades in her personality in degrees: “Let me tell you tell you about Catfish Kate in the time before when she’s just Kate/ Here in the mountains all alone before the time we called this home.”

The song comes with a music video that plays out the narrative in animation that almost looks like primitive cave drawings. It was created by Krank! Collective, who also did the video for Pixies’ “Tenement Song” off their last album, 2016’s Head Carrier.

Watch and listen below.

[videoembed size="full_width" alignment="center"]

[/videoembed]

Beneath The Eyrie is out 9/13 on Infectious/BMG. Pre-order it here.