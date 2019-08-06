Watch Lana Del Rey Present Guillermo del Toro With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Lana Del Rey, queen of covers, cut a new recording of Donovan’s “Season Of The Witch” for Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark, a new horror movie produced by Guillermo del Toro based on the anthology book series of the same name. Somehow that connection has led to Del Rey being present today to help present del Toro — the acclaimed filmmaker known for directing Pan’s Labyrinth, Pacific Rim, Blade II, Hellboy, and the Oscar-winning The Shape Of Water among other movies — with his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, the 2,669th overall.

Del Rey was one of two celebrity presenters to speak at the induction, the other being J.J. Abrams. Del Rey went first, calling del Toro “a man who is as kind as he is deep and as wise as he is fun.” Noting the inspiration she takes from the extreme individuality reflected in del Toro’s filmography, she continued, “In a culture of sameness, he is completely himself, and that’s the greatest lesson I get from all of his tales.” Abrams went on to praise del Toro’s “Da Vinci-like” journals, which he first got to page through upon meeting del Toro back in 1991. “I remember thinking, ‘I really have to work my ass off because this guy is pure genius,'” Abrams said.

Watch an archived livestream from the ceremony below.