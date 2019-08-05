Lana Del Rey is only a few weeks away from the release of her new album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, but before that comes out she has another treat in store for us. She has a cover of Donovan’s “Season Of The Witch” featured in Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark, the horror movie based on the popular anthology book series, which hits theaters at the end of this week.
The full version of the cover will presumably land alongside the film, but today LDR has shared a minute-long preview of it.
Tomorrow, Lana Del Rey is presenting acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro with his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Del Toro produced the upcoming Scary Stories adaptation.
Check it out below.
Excited for you to see this amazing film and to share my new cover of Season Of The Witch for the upcoming #scarystoriesmovie in theaters this Friday, produced by Guillermo del Toro @ReadlGDT and Director, Andre Ovredal @Filmtroll
Can’t wait to give Guillermo his star tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/icnAJ8uTMz
— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) August 5, 2019