Lana Del Rey is only a few weeks away from the release of her new album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, but before that comes out she has another treat in store for us. She has a cover of Donovan’s “Season Of The Witch” featured in Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark, the horror movie based on the popular anthology book series, which hits theaters at the end of this week.

The full version of the cover will presumably land alongside the film, but today LDR has shared a minute-long preview of it.

Tomorrow, Lana Del Rey is presenting acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro with his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Del Toro produced the upcoming Scary Stories adaptation.

Check it out below.