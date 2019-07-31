Lana Del Rey Shares Norman Fucking Rockwell Album Art, Tracklist

Well, Lana Del Rey wasn’t lying last week when she said her much-anticipated new album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, would be out next month. LDR took to her social media pages today to share the album’s artwork and tracklist, along with a release date: 8/30.

The album was produced with Jack Antonoff, Rick Nowels, and Zach Dawes, and we’ve heard three singles from it over the last year: “Venice Bitch,” “Mariners Apartment Complex,” and “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It.” Her recent cover of Sublime’s “Doin’ Time” is also on the tracklist. The album artwork was shot by Lana’s sister Chuck Grant, and it features Jack Nicholson’s grandson Duke Nicholson, who made his acting debut in Us earlier this year.

A few days ago, LDR teased a new double video directed by Rich Lee for two songs off the album, “Fuck It I Love You” and “The Greatest.” Presumably those will be the next singles.

Check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Norman Fucking Rockwell”

02 “Mariners Apartment Complex”

03 “Venice Bitch”

04 “Fuck It I Love You”

05 “Doin’ Time”

06 “Love Song”

07 “Cinnamon Girl”

08 “How To Disappear”

09 “California”

10 “The Next Best American Record”

11 “The Greatest”

12 “Bartender”

13 “Happiness Is A Butterfly”

14 “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It”

Norman Fucking Rockwell is out 8/30.