Lana Del Rey – “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it”

Lana Del Rey is gearing up to release her new Jack Antonoff-produced LP, Norman Fucking Rockwell, one of the most anticipated albums of 2019. We’ve heard two excellent singles and a bunch of teasers so far.

Back in September, Lana shared the orchestral, country-tinged “Mariners Apartment Complex” and the stirring 10-minute daydream “Venice Bitch.” She previewed a piano-led number, “How To Disappear,” at an Apple event the following month and teased “Sylvia Plath” in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Last month, Lana performed two new “country songs,” as she described them, with Antonoff at his annual Ally Coalition benefit concert. She shared a snippet of another track on New Year’s Eve.

Last week, she posted a clip of yet another new track called “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it” on Instagram, alluding to a 1/9 release. She immediately deleted that one, but today, she releases it in full as promised. It’s billed not as the forthcoming album’s third official single but a “new fan track.” It includes the lyric, “Hello, it’s the most famous woman you know on the iPad/ Calling from beyond the grave, I just wanna say, ‘Hi Dad.'”

Listen to “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it” below.

Norman Fucking Rockwell is coming soon, we hope. Del Rey recently told her followers that the album is completely finished.