Watch Lana Del Rey Debut New Song “How To Disappear” At Apple Event

Lana Del Rey has a new album called Norman Fucking Rockwell on the way. It’s due out next year, though she’s been sharing some songs from it as of late — “Mariners Apartment Complex” and “Venice Bitch” — and she’s been teasing some others via her social media accounts.

Today, Lana appeared at an Apple event in Brooklyn at BAM Harvey Theater to perform a couple songs. She did “Venice Bitch,” though she prefaced it by saying that she was told she couldn’t curse so she couldn’t actually say its name. And she debuted a brand-new song, accompanied by Jack Antonoff on the piano, called “How To Disappear.”

Del Rey recently settled a legal issue with Radiohead over a song off her last album Lust For Life, though the terms they agreed upon are unknown. Radiohead, famously, have a song called “How To Disappear Completely.” Is Lana trolling?

Watch video of the song being debuted below.