Lana Del Rey Says Radiohead Lawsuit Is Over

Lana Del Rey’s legal issues with Radiohead have always been a little bit mysterious. Earlier this year, on Twitter, Del Rey claimed that Radiohead were suing her over “Get Free,” a song from her 2017 album Lust For Life. The song has a chord structure similar to that of “Creep,” Radiohead’s lawyers had been “relentless” and that the band’s lawyers wanted 100% of the publishing for the song. (She also claimed that she’d offered them 40%.) She also told a live crowd that the song, which she called her “personal manifesto,” could be removed from future editions of the album.

Radiohead’s camp has disputed Del Rey’s claims. Their publishing company issued a statement, acknowledging that they were negotiating with Del Rey’s people but denying that any lawsuit had been filed. So who knows! But at least according to Del Rey, the legal issue, which she’s still calling a “lawsuit,” is now “over.”

Last night, Del Rey played a set at Lollapalooza Brazil. During her show, as the second-to-last song of the night, she sang “Get Free,” with the crowd giving her a massive singalong. And after finishing the song, she crouched on the stage and spoke to the crowd: “Well, fuck! I mean, now that my lawsuit’s over, I guess I can sing that song anytime I want, right?” Here’s a video of her making the comment:

Lana Del Rey talking about ‘Get Free’ pic.twitter.com/Dxe0BQbv6o — Lanapedia (@Lanapedia) March 26, 2018

Also, you can watch Del Rey’s whole set below; she makes that comment at the 1:19:46 mark.

It’s clearly a meaningful song to Del Rey, so good on her for resolving whatever issues there might’ve been.