Lana Del Rey has released a new song called “Mariners Apartment Complex.” It’s a collaboration with Jack Antonoff.

Del Rey started teasing their team-up earlier this year via a few sly Instagrams and earlier this month she offered up a preview of the song. It’s the first of two new songs that Del Rey plans on releasing this month — another one, called “Venice Bitch,” is expected to come out next week. LDR said that she’s planning on releasing a new album next year, the follow-up to 2017’s Lust For Life.

During an interview with Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1, Del Rey said that she was working on a book of poetry that she plans to self-publish.

Watch a video for “Mariners Apartment Complex” below.