Lana Del Rey Previews New Song On Instagram

Lana Del Rey season is officially approaching. The singer dropped a pair of epics in “Mariners Apartment Complex” and “Venice Bitch” back in September, songs good enough to land her upcoming album Norman Fucking Rockwell a very high placement on our list of the most anticipated releases of 2019. Since then she’s previewed a bunch of other new material via Instagram teasers and live performances, including “Sylvia Plath,” “How To Disappear,” “I Must Be Stupid For Feeling So Happy,” and “Hey Baby Blue.”

On New Year’s Eve, Del Rey shared a snippet of another new song on Instagram. It’s one of those maudlin string-laden ballads she does so well, featuring lyrics such as, “In your car I’m a star, and I’m burnin’ through you.” The teaser arrived days after she announced on her Instagram story that she was considering dropping a new single on 1/8; hopefully it’ll be this one because it sounds extremely promising. She also recently told her followers Norman Fucking Rockwell is completely finished, so with any luck we’ll get a release date on that sometime soon.

Del Rey deleted the new song preview from her Instagram, but one of her fan accounts on Twitter has helpfully archived it for our enjoyment. Listen below.

