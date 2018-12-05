Lana Del Rey’s Jack Antonoff-produced album Norman Fucking Rockwell is due out next year. So far, we’ve heard “Venice Bitch,” “Mariners Apartment Complex,” and previews of “Slyvia Plath” and “How To Disappear.” Tonight, Lana and Antonoff took the stage at Antonoff’s annual Ally Coalition benefit concert. Together, they debuted two new “country songs,” as Lana described them. One of them is supposedly called “I Must Be Stupid for Being So Happy” and the other is “Hey Baby Blue.” Watch a clip from the performance below.