Preview Lana Del Rey’s New Single “Venice Bitch”

We were big fans of Lana Del Rey’s first Jack Antonoff collaboration, “Mariners Apartment Complex,” on which she subverts her partially self-imposed sad-girl image in a wash of grand, orchestrally infused rock balladry and proclaims herself “a big-time believer that people can change.” Still, for all the song’s new wrinkles, it sounded plenty like classic Lana.

The next single, however, seems to venture a bit further outside her wheelhouse, at least sonically speaking. On Instagram today, Del Rey shared a preview “Venice Bitch,” which is set to premiere tomorrow at noon on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show. It’s a healthy snippet that has me eagerly anticipating the rest of the song. Over music that recalls Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time,” she declares herself “fresh out of fucks forever” before delivering a clever little throwback to the iconography of early singles “Video Games” and “Blue Jeans”: “Ice cream, ice queen, I dream of jeans and leather/ Livestream, I’m sweet for you.”

Take a listen below.