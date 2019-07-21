Lana Del Rey Says Norman Fucking Rockwell Is Out Next Month

Lana Del Rey has been gearing up for the release of her new Jack Antonoff-produced LP, Norman Fucking Rockwell, the follow-up to 2017’s Lust For Life and one of the most anticipated albums of 2019. She’s already shared a slew of incredible singles like “Venice Bitch,” “Mariners Apartment Complex,” and “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it.”

Late last year, Lana told her followers that the album was completely finished, but she kept the release date under wraps until last Friday. She took a moment during her at FIB Benicàssim Festival in Spain to tell fans that her album is “coming out next month.” There are no further details as of now, just an eight-second clip of Lana saying, “coming out next month.” But, hey, we’ll take it! Check it out below.