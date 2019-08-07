Watch Post Malone Play Beer Pong, Sing Irish Folk Music With Jimmy Fallon

Earlier this week, at a Bud Lite-sponsored New York show, lovable punching bag Post Malone debuted a new single called “Circles” and announced that he’d have a new album out next month. He also covered “Santeria” with Sublime With Rome backing him up, which is maybe the most Post Malone thing that ever happened. And last night, Posty was the main guest on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, where he did some more ultra-Post Malone shit.

Post Malone, quite possibly the least self-conscious famous man in America, is always down for some of Fallon’s goofball shenanigans. And last night, Fallon had plenty of them. For one thing, Fallon and Posty played beer pong, and they both revealed themselves to be the type of obnoxious motherfuckers who try to distract you when you’re throwing. (The other big revelation from that bit: Beer pong is not the type of game you should play with a studio audience.) They also sang the old Irish drinking song “Seven Drunken Nights,” in which Post Malone revealed that he is not especially good at singing Irish folk songs. But then, almost nobody is, right? That’s not supposed to stop you. (The other big revelation from that bit: The Roots would be a great Irish folk band.)

During the interview, Post Malone played a snippet of “Circles,” confirmed that the new album is done, and claimed that he listens to “a lot of Shania Twain” backstage. And he mentioned that he’ll bring his next Posty Fest to AT&T Stadium in Dallas 11/2. Below, watch the interview and the bits.

It bears mentioning, perhaps, that Post Malone was not the musical guest on last night’s Tonight Show. Instead, that honor went to the Kentucky alt-country young gun Tyler Childers, who just released the pretty great new album Country Squire, which Sturgill Simpson co-produced. Childers, making his TV deubt, performed his song “House Fire,” and he sounded amazing. Here’s the video:

Country Squire is out now on Hickman Holler. There is like a 60% chance that Post Malone saw this and loved it.