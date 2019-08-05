Earlier today, Post Malone teased a snippet of a new song called “Circles.” It sounds like your typical Post Malone single, complete with his classic AutoTuned vibrato. The pop-rap star is now debuting the track live, backed by Sublime With Rome, at Bud Light’s exclusive Dive Bar Tour show at the Cutting Room in NYC. YouTube is live streaming the performance and offering a virtual reality viewing experience via YouTube 180, if you’re into that kind of thing.

Since releasing his wildly popular sophomore album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, last year, Post has remained at the top of the charts with his #1-earning Swae Lee collab “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse),” the #2-peaking “Wow,” and last month’s #3-debuting “Goodbyes.”

Will Post Malone continue to climb the charts with “Circles”? Probably. Watch Post debut the new song below.

UPDATE: During the show Post Malone brought out Fat Joe for “Lean Back,” “Make It Rain,” and “All The Way Up,” and he covered Sublime’s ’97 hit “Santeria.” Posty also announced his new album would be out next month.