It has been a long, long time since Colleen Green made a new album. But that album, the 2015 stoner-pop insta-classic I Want To Grow Up, was so good that we will continue to patiently wait. Since 2015, Green has released a self-titled EP and an odds-and-ends collection, but no albums. And today, we learn that Green will release an album this week! Amazing! Except it’s not exactly a new album. It’s a full-length cover of Blink-182’s 1997 breakthrough Dude Ranch.

Green claims that Dude Ranch is her favorite album of all time and that she first had the idea of covering the whole thing in 2011. In fact, she recorded the full-album cover back then, but she lost it in a computer crash. Now she’s either recovered or remade it, and she’ll release the whole thing this Friday. Today, she’s shared two of the songs from it, and they sound pretty amazing.

On the album, Green sings and plays bass, and there are no other musicians. She’s reinvented these sneerily bulletproof pop-punk jams as wistful, open-hearted bedroom-pop. Her covers are generally much slower and much longer than the originals. This makeover suits those songs very well. Below, listen to Green’s versions of Blink-182’s big single “Dammit,” as well as their deep cuts “Waggy” and “I’m Sorry.”

<a href="http://colleengreen.bandcamp.com/album/blink-182s-dude-ranch-as-played-by-colleen-green" target="_blank">Blink 182's "Dude Ranch" as played by Colleen Green by Colleen Green</a>

Green writes:

I don’t remember where or when I got the idea to cover my favorite album of all time. Tbh, I don’t remember much of 2011. All I know is that sometime about 7/8 years ago, I decided that I was going to cover Blink 182’s “Dude Ranch” in its entirety…on bass. I borrowed a short scale from my friend Sandy Vu and gave myself 2 weeks to complete the project. 13 days later as I was applying the finishing touches, my computer started acting funny. I thought to myself, “Gee, I sure hope my computer doesn’t crash.” 14 days later, my computer crashed. I had no back ups because I always fly by the seat of my pants! I tried to recover my work to no avail. I was heartbroken, so much so that I was unable to revisit the project in earnest until October 2018. Today I can say with much pride, happiness, and relief that “Blink 182’s Dude Ranch as played by Colleen Green” is finally real and ready to be enjoyed by fans of Colleen Green and/or Blink 182. This was truly a labor of love and I hope that those fans can recognize and appreciate that. And to the band who has influenced me and my life in so many ways: Thank you.

Colleen Green’s full-length cover of Blink-182’s Dude Ranch is out 8/6, and you can order it from Bandcamp or order the cassette from Burger Records.