The Messthetics – “Drop Foot”

For years, bassist Joe Lally and drummer Brendan Canty were the rhythm section of Fugazi. And now, they’re two-thirds of the Messthetics, their new instrumental power trio with DC jazz guitar virtuoso Anthony Pirog. They released their self-titled debut album last year, and now they’re about to follow it up with a new one called Anthropocosmic Nest. We’ve already heard one song, the soaring, mathy “Better Wings.” And now they’re sharing “Drop Foot,” a wigged-out three-minute guitar freakout. Listen below.

<a href="http://themessthetics.bandcamp.com/album/anthropocosmic-nest" target="_blank">Anthropocosmic Nest by The Messthetics</a>

Anthropocosmic Nest is out 9/6 on Dischord.