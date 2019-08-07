Empty Country – “Ultrasound” & “Jets”

Joseph D’Agostino, frontman of Cymbals Eat Guitars, has a new project. He’s releasing his debut album under the name Empty Country early next year, and today, he’s introducing the moniker by sharing two songs, “Ultrasound” and “Jets.” The former features vocals from his wife Rachel and his old guitar teacher, Charles Bissell of the Wrens. As D’Agostino explains in a statement:

My sister-in-law Robin was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in the summer of 2015. She is now NED (No Evidence of Disease!) and has been for more than three years. But whenever my wife Rachel goes in for her biannual examination and has imaging done, we are always pretty on-edge, to say the least. This song is about a bleak and scary week in January 2018 while we were waiting on a biopsy report following a suspicious-looking ultrasound. It features two of my heroes: Rachel on the high harmony and Charles Bissell of the Wrens on the low harmony.

He adds that the B-side, “Jets,” is “about tripping acid on Block Island in the summer of 2018, and about the end of civilized society. FDT!” Listen to “Ultrasound” and “Jets” and check out Empty Country’s upcoming tour dates with Purple Mountains below.

Tour Dates:

08/11 New Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Music Hall

08/12 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

Empty Country’s debut LP will be out February 2020 on Tiny Engines.