Miranda Lambert – “Mess With My Head”

Last month, the modern-era country great Miranda Lambert came out with two new songs: The good-enough single “It All Comes Out In The Wash” and the utterly fucking badass B-side “Locomotive.” Today, Lambert’s back with another one called “Mess With My Head.” Lambert co-wrote the song with Luke Dick and with Highwomen member Natalie Hemby, and regular Eric Church collaborator Jay Joyce produced it. Talking to Rolling Stone, Lambert says that the song has “the rock ‘n’ roll vibe that I crave.”

The song does have a very specific rock ‘n’ roll vibe: It sounds a whole lot like the extremely produced and efficient radio-rock of the mid-’80s. (Rolling Stone’s Jon Freeman compares it to the Cars; I hear more Bryan Adams.) It’s a crunchy, frisky jam about a devious ex. I really like it.

Lambert hasn’t announced a new album yet, but there’s definitely one on the way. And based on the three songs that Lambert has shared thus far, it sounds like this will be an upbeat, playful piece of work — something brighter and zippier than the excellent and heavy-hearted 2017 double album The Weight Of These Wings. Check out “Mess With My Head” below.

“Mess With My Head” is up on the streaming services now.