Devon Welsh, formerly of Majical Cloudz, is releasing a new solo album, True Love, in the fall. He’s been sharing new tracks throughout the summer — “Faces” and “War” (though only the former will be on the album — and today the Canadian musician is back with another new one, “Somebody Loves You.”

It’s a characteristically sparse composition from Welsh, who here is looking for answers from the beyond. “I still hear your voice/ From inside my mind/ Heaven is a place/ I do hope you find,” he sings. Listen and watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Uniform”

02 “It’s A Game”

03 “Somebody Loves You”

04 “Alongside”

05 “True Love”

06 “Songbird”

07 “Faces”

08 “Grace”

09 “System”

10 “Dreamers”

True Love is out 10/11 via Welsh’s own label You Are Accepted.