Devon Welsh, formerly of Majical Cloudz, is releasing a new solo album, True Love, in the fall. He’s been sharing new tracks throughout the summer — “Faces” and “War” (though only the former will be on the album — and today the Canadian musician is back with another new one, “Somebody Loves You.”
It’s a characteristically sparse composition from Welsh, who here is looking for answers from the beyond. “I still hear your voice/ From inside my mind/ Heaven is a place/ I do hope you find,” he sings. Listen and watch a video for the track below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Uniform”
02 “It’s A Game”
03 “Somebody Loves You”
04 “Alongside”
05 “True Love”
06 “Songbird”
07 “Faces”
08 “Grace”
09 “System”
10 “Dreamers”
True Love is out 10/11 via Welsh’s own label You Are Accepted.