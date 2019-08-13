Chris Farren – “Search 4 Me” Video

Chris Farren has been an underground mainstay for years, first out front of the Florida-based Fake Problems and then toggling between a solo career and Antarctigo Vespucci, his band with Jeff Rosenstock. Last fall, the duo shared their second full-length, Love In The Time Of E-Mail. Now, Farren is ready for unveil his latest solo offering.

Born Hot, Farren’s first solo album for Polyvinyl, is out this fall. That’s Farren’s hand-drawn cover art above — it also appears on a billboard in his current home base of Los Angeles, advertising the Born Hot-Line, 1-810-BORN-HOT. Those who’ve dialed it in recent days heard a preview of lead single “Search 4 Me,” which officially arrives today.

Despite being filtered through rocking guitars and an upbeat dance tempo, the track is on the sulky side. Lyrically, a theme of social anxiety arises, as Farren sings, “And you glared at me so loudly that I burst into confetti.” This sense of wariness, as well as humility, is fully realized when juxtaposed with director Clay Tatum’s borderline ridiculous video.

Farren plays the owner of an Instagram-famous cat, called #ResistCat. Ironically, the cat dies when it eats too much Laffy Taffy while shooting photos as part of a sponsored content deal. The result is a contemporary take on Weekend At Bernie’s, as Chris continues using the dead cat to make money from book signings and spon-con. The video guest-stars Laura Jane Grace among others.

Watch the video for “Search 4 Me” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bizzy”

02 “Love Theme From ‘Born Hot'”

03 “Search 4 Me”

04 “Too Dark”

05 “Domain Lapse”

06 “Does The Good Outweigh The Bad?”

07 “I Was Amazing”

08 “R U Still There?”

09 “Surrender”

10 “Space In Yr Love”

11 “Floruit De Maga”

12 “Credits”

Born Hot is out 10/11 on Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.