Antarctigo Vespucci – “Freakin’ U Out” Video

Back in September, when collaborators Jeff Rosenstock and Chris Farren released the gushy and wholly fun “White Noise,” it was the first Antarctigo Vespucci music we’d heard since 2015’s Leaving’ La Vida Loca. Today, the duo are sharing the newest track off their forthcoming album Love In The Time Of E-Mail. It’s called “Freakin’ U Out,” and it’s also got a Clay Tatum-directed music video.

The song revs up the band’s usual lovey power-pop, its gleeful bashings sedating the lyrics’ messy second-guessings of the digital era. “I didn’t really get a lot of sleep last night/ I hope you still want me around/ I hope I’m not freakin’ you out,” Farren sings with a self-conscious wanting.

In the video, Rosenstock and Farren prepare for an art show entitled “100 Years Of Antarctigo Vespucci,” featuring black and white photos of the duo with an immortality a la The Shining. (Antarctigo Vespucci have been fixated on the “100 years” timeline since their early EP Soulmate Stuff. Two of its seven songs carried the name.) Only one old lady comes to their opening, but they seem pretty happy about it.

Watch and listen below.

Love In The Time Of E-Mail is out 10/26 on Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.