Antarctigo Vespucci – “White Noise”

Back in 2014, Jeff Rosenstock and Chris Farren got together and formed Antarctigo Vespucci. They released two EPs that year and followed it up with their first full-length, Leavin’ La Vida Loca, which landed them on our Best New Bands Of 2015 list. They’re back with a new album, called Love In The Time Of E-Mail, and this time they’ve upgraded to Polyvinyl Records, who also helped put out Rosenstock’s most recent album POST-.
The friends and collaborators are releasing the first single from the new Antarctigo Vespucci album today. It’s called “White Noise,” and it’s crunchy and concise: “Can’t get you out of my head/ I’ll listen to white noise instead,” Farren sings on it. There’s some sick riffage on the back end and the track is just a whole lot of fun. Listen to it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Voicemail”
02 “Kimmy”
03 “White Noise”
04 “Breathless On DVD”
05 “The Price Is Right Theme Song”
06 “So Vivid!”
07 “Freakin’ U Out”
08 “All These Nights”
09 “Not Yours”
10 “Do It Over”
11 “Another Good Thing”
12 “E-Mail”
13 “Lifelike”
TOUR DATES (w/ Katie Ellen):
11/02 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
11/03 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
11/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/06 Toronto, ON @ The Hard Luck
11/07 Pontiac, MI @ The Pike Room
11/08 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
11/09 Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry
11/10 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project
11/11 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
11/12 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Love In The Time Of E-Mail is out 10/26 via Polyvinyl.