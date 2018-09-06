Antarctigo Vespucci – “White Noise”

Back in 2014, Jeff Rosenstock and Chris Farren got together and formed Antarctigo Vespucci. They released two EPs that year and followed it up with their first full-length, Leavin’ La Vida Loca, which landed them on our Best New Bands Of 2015 list. They’re back with a new album, called Love In The Time Of E-Mail, and this time they’ve upgraded to Polyvinyl Records, who also helped put out Rosenstock’s most recent album POST-.

The friends and collaborators are releasing the first single from the new Antarctigo Vespucci album today. It’s called “White Noise,” and it’s crunchy and concise: “Can’t get you out of my head/ I’ll listen to white noise instead,” Farren sings on it. There’s some sick riffage on the back end and the track is just a whole lot of fun. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Voicemail”

02 “Kimmy”

03 “White Noise”

04 “Breathless On DVD”

05 “The Price Is Right Theme Song”

06 “So Vivid!”

07 “Freakin’ U Out”

08 “All These Nights”

09 “Not Yours”

10 “Do It Over”

11 “Another Good Thing”

12 “E-Mail”

13 “Lifelike”

TOUR DATES (w/ Katie Ellen):

11/02 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

11/03 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/06 Toronto, ON @ The Hard Luck

11/07 Pontiac, MI @ The Pike Room

11/08 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

11/09 Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry

11/10 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

11/11 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

11/12 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Love In The Time Of E-Mail is out 10/26 via Polyvinyl.