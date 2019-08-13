(Sandy) Alex G – “Southern Sky” (Feat. Emily Yacina) Video

We’re a month out from the release of (Sandy) Alex G’s latest album, House Of Sugar, and the Philadelphia-based musician has shared two stellar tracks from it already, “Gretel” and “Hope,” both of which landed on our best songs list back when they came out. Today, he’s putting another new one, “Southern Sky,” which features his frequent collaborator (and impressive musician in her own right) Emily Yacina.

It’s a rootsy duet in the vein of Rocket’s “Bobby,” both artists coming together for its chiming singalong chorus: “It’s okay, we don’t cry, we love the southern sky.” The rest of the track has a nightmarish pastoral quality, filled with counting black sheep and subverted meanings.

The song’s music video was animated by Elliot Bech. Watch and listen below.



House Of Sugar is out 9/13 via Domino. Pre-order it here.