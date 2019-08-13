DUMP HIM – “Trash”

At the end of the month, Massachusetts punks DUMP HIM are releasing their debut album, Dykes To Watch Out For. Its title track landed on our best songs of the week list back when it came out, and the band recently shared another song from it, “Trash.” It ends ferociously but it gets to that catharsis gradually, building out the details of an abusive relationship in creeping unease and nauseating anger. “Destined to small spaces/ Backed up in the my station/ I was ashamed to be like me,” Jac Walsh sings in its chorus. “So I tasted everything she had/ And it made me so sick/ I’m more than happy being trash.” Listen to it below.

Dykes To Watch Out For is out 8/30 via Get Better Records/Musical Fanzine Records. Pre-order it here.