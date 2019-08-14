Sui Zhen – “Matsudo City Life”

Sui Zhen is releasing a new album, Losing, Linda, next month, her follow-up to 2015’s Secretly Susan. The Melbourne pop artist has shared one song from it so far, “Perfect Place,” and today she’s back with another one, “Matsudo City Life,” a throbbing pulse of a track about the constant hum of living in a city. She recorded the song in what used to be a Japanese love hotel. Here’s what she said about the track in a statement:

The walls of the Love Hotel – titled ‘Paradise Air’ – were made of very thick concrete to keep loud noise in, which worked well for us musicians. Each room was uniquely themed. We were assigned one with faded pink and red tones, a love heart shaped bathtub and maroon carpet. Whilst the room we designated as ‘the studio’ was tiled with cool grey tones, marble and pillared. The city was what locals call a ‘sleeper town’ or bedroom community, which Salarymen would use only for rest. In some ways it was a city full of their dreams and empty of their reality.

Listen to it below.

Losing, Linda is out 9/27 via Cascine (NA) / Dot Dash (AU/NZ). Pre-order it here.