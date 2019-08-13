Blue Hawaii — the Canadian synth-pop duo comprising Raphaelle ‘Ra’ Standell of Braids and Alexander ‘Agor’ Kerby — have been making music together for almost a decade. We last heard from them in 2017 when they released Tenderness. And they’ve just announced their fourth record, Open Reduction Internal Fixation, and shared its lead single. On “All That Blue,” soulful vocals and saxophone interludes play atop a pulsing four-on-the-floor beat.

The forthcoming LP was named after Agor’s recent foot surgery, which prevented Blue Hawaii from touring through Southeast Asia and Japan last fall. Ra and Agor were both going through periods of recovery while making the album; Ra was going through a breakup and Agor’s foot was slowly healing.

The new track comes with a visualizer by Alexander Cowan, featuring dancing silhouettes and grainy blue-tinted footage from the ’60s. Watch and listen to “All That Blue” below.

Open Reduction Internal Fixation is out soon via Arbutus. Pre-order it here.