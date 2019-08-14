Watch Kevin Morby’s Oh My God Short Film

Kevin Morby released his new album, Oh My God, back in the spring, and today he’s sharing a short film that’s meant to accompany it. It was directed by Christopher Good, who also directed the videos for the album’s three singles, “No Halo, “Nothing Sacred/All Things Wild,” and “OMG Rock And Roll.” The narrative follows a character analogous to Morby through a few days of existential wandering. Morby sets the scene in a statement:
After I had chosen to work with director Chris Good for all three of my singles off of Oh My God, it only seemed natural to keep working and make a visual representation for the whole album. I thought it important to capture this time in my life and career. It being my 5th record, I wanted to let listeners in on some of the behind the scenes and inside my head a bit more. We set out to make something that was half documentary and half dreamscape of both my life at the time while living back in Kansas City and the subject matter of the album.
I tend to exaggerate stories a lot of the times when I tell them, but only to do justice to what the experience felt like at the time – and that’s what I believe Chris and I have done with this film. We exaggerate and bend reality, but only in attempt to get a certain mood or feeling across. More than anything, this film was a lot of fun to make and I believe it is a lot of fun to watch. Upon completing the film I want viewers to feel like they had just fallen asleep and had a psychedelic dream while my album played in the room they were sleeping in, gently weaving itself into their dream. We made it entirely in Kansas City with Kansas citizens. Please… sit back, relax and I do hope you enjoy.
Watch below.
TOUR DATES:
08/23 Asheville, NC @ Diana Wortham Theatre (Transfigurations)
08/30-09/01 Montreal, QC @ Mile Ex End
08/31 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
09/01 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
09/03 Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall
09/04 Baltimore, MD @ Creative Alliance
09/05 Cleveland, OH @ Survival Kit Gallery
09/06 Pittsburgh, PA @ Andy Warhol Museum
09/08 Nelsonville, OH @ Stuart’s Opera House
09/09 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
09/10 Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records
09/12 St. Louis, MO @ Native Sound
09/13 Memphis, TN @ The Green Room
09/14 Oklahoma City, OK @ City Pres
09/28 Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival
11/02 Den Haag, NL @ Crossing Border
11/03 Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
11/04 Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln
11/05 Prague, CZ @ MEETFACTORY
11/06 Vienna, AT @ WUK
11/08 Mainz, DE @ KUZ
11/11 Brighton, UK @ All Saints Church
11/12 London, UK @ Cecil Sharp House
11/13 Leeds, UK @ Mill Hill Chapel
11/14 Manchester, UK @ The Dancehouse Theatre
11/16 Rouen, FR @ Le 106 Club
11/17 Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
11/18 Antwerpen, BE @ Autumns Falls at De Roma
11/19 Liège, BE @ Autumn Falls at Troca
11/20 Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur
11/21 Munich, DE @ Feierwerk
11/22 Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche Köln
11/23 Lisbon, PT @ Super Bok In Stocl
Oh My God is out now via Dead Oceans.