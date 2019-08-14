Charli XCX is a month out from releasing her new album, Charli. She’s shared two songs from it already, the Lizzo-featuring “Blame It On Your Love” and the Christine And The Queens team-up “Gone,” and this Friday she’s putting out another single. This one is her collaboration will fellow underground pop queen Sky Ferreira and, per the already released tracklist, it’s called “Cross You Out.”

Today, Charli shared a video of her rocking out to the track and you can, naturally, hear a snippet of it. It’s also looking like the track will get a music video, as well: Ferreira shared a couple of pictures with Charli a couple weeks back.

Check it out below.