Next week, the second Jay Som album, Anak Ko, will finally be out in the world. And the singles have promised a worthy successor to 2017’s Everybody Works (which ranked as one of our favorite albums of that year). So far we’ve heard “Superbike,” “Tenderness,” and “Nighttime Drive,” one of the best songs from last week. And today, Melina Duterte brought the band by our Manhattan office to play those three singles live in a Stereogum Session. Fun fact: Jay Som’s performance today marks the first time we’ve ever had an artist back for a second Stereogum Session, and we were psyched to have them return. Check it out below.

Anak Ko is out 8/23 on Polyvinyl (North America), Pod/Inertia Music (Australia/New Zealand/Asia), and Lucky Number (rest of world). Pre-order it here.