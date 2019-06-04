Jay Som – “Superbike”

Everybody Works, Melina Duterte’s 2017 debut as Jay Som, was so obviously great that we named her an Artist To Watch. She’s been busy winning over the world in the intervening years, as well as releasing a number of one-off tracks and a collaborative EP with Justus Proffit — oh, and recording what promises to be a phenomenal sophomore LP.

The album is called Anak Ko, pronounced “Ah-nuh Koh,” Filipino for “my child.” It’s out in late August on Polyvinyl in North America. Duterte once again recorded it alone at home, except this time home is Los Angeles, not her native Bay Area. And our first taste of the album, the song that has my expectations even higher than they would have been, is a miniature dream-pop epic called “Superbike.” This thing just sweeps you away, and its final lyric is genius: “Gonna breathe until you’re gone/ Gonna breathe until you’re.”

Listen below, where you can also find the Anak Ko tracklist and Jay Som’s new tour dates (tickets here).

TRACKLIST:

01 “If You Want It”

02 “Superbike”

03 “Peace Out”

04 “Devotion”

05 “Nighttime Drive”

06 “Tenderness”

07 “Anak Ko”

08 “Crown”

09 “Get Well”

TOUR DATES:

07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

09/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #$

09/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic #$

09/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex #$

09/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #$

09/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial #$

09/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos #$

09/19 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #$

09/20 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux #$

09/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #$

09/24 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #$

09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #$

09/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda #$

09/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) #$

10/15 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada %#

10/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry %#

10/17 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon %#

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall %#

10/19 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement %#

10/21 – Detroit, MI @ El Club %#

10/22 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground %#

10/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB %#

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere %#

10/26 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %#

10/27 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot %#

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry %#

10/30 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel %#

10/31 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings %#

11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory Stage) %#

11/02 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt %#

11/07 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow (Sky Bar)

11/09 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Bar Brooklyn

11/10 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar

11/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Kantine am Berghain

11/15 – Paris, France @ Supersonic

11/16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

11/17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

11/19 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

11/20 – London, UK @ The Garage

11/21 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/22 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

11/24 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)

11/25 – Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club

11/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

11/27 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Workmans Club

# w/ Boy Scouts

$ w/ Affectionately

% w/ Gia Margaret

Anak Ko is out 8/23 on Polyvinyl (North America), Pod/Inertia Music (Australia/New Zealand/Asia), and Lucky Number (rest of world). Pre-order it here.