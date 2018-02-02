Jay Som just released two outtakes off her debut album, Everybody Works, and today she’s sharing something that seems to be a little more recent. The Oakland-based musician contributed an original track, “Hot Bread,” to Amazon Music’s Valentine’s Day-themed playlist. It’s a wistfully springy song about in-between feelings of affection. Her bedroom mini-orchestra work is really something special here, with horns and keys and whistles galore. “My new microphone arrived just in time to track the song,” Melina Duterte told NPR. “The warm and dry ’70s tone inspired me to make a chill but optimistic arrangement with simple lyrics … I also named the song after one of my favorite things in the world.” Listen below.