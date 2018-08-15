Last year, Artist To Watch Melina Duterte released her debut album as Jay Som, Everybody Works. We named it one of the best albums of 2017 and named Jay Som one of the best new bands Of 2017.

Earlier this year, Duterte shared a few outtakes from her breakout album, along with a one-off single. Now, she’s linked up with fellow LA singer-songwriter Justus Proffit to announce a collaborative EP called Nothing’s Changed. Today, we hear its title track.

Over five songs, the EP draws from garage rock, country, and art pop. “Nothing’s Changed” shows off a lo-fi indie-pop twang with Elliott Smith-indebted undertones. “[Making Nothing’s Changed] felt more like a school project than a recording project,” says Proffit in a statement. Duterte adds, “I think we both challenged each other with each song, forcing ourselves to either stick to an idea or move on, and accept mistakes.” Duterte mixed and tracked the full album in her home studio in addition to bass, keyboard, guitar, and vocal duties. Proffit handled drums, lyrics, vocals, and guitar. Listen to the lead single “Nothing’s Changed” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nothing’s Changed”

02 “My World My Rules”

03 “Tunnel Vision”

04 “Invisible Friends”

05 “Grow”

Nothing’s Changed is out 9/28 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.