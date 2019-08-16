Stream Young Thug’s New Album So Much Fun

It’s unclear whether Young Thug ever released an official debut album. Way back in 2013 he was teasing HY!£UN35, a project that has yet to materialize and probably never will. Since then he’s delivered a bounty of full-length projects, including massively influential titles like 2014’s Rich Gang: Tha Tour Part 1 alongside Rich Homie Quan, 2015’s Barter 6, 2016’s Jeffery, and 2017’s Beautiful Thugger Girls. Lately he’s been in legal trouble fairly often, and creatively he has seemed like something less than the sparkplug of yore. But in the past two years he’s also enjoyed his biggest commercial success, crossing over to pop radio via guest spots on Camila Cabello’s “Havana” and Post Malone’s new “Goodbyes.”

And now, Thugger has finally released an album. So Much Fun, out today, is the first Young Thug full-length not billed as a mixtape. It’s about time, given that most of his major releases since at least Barter 6 have been albums in all but name. This one, though, is his “debut,” which is even funnier than Chance The Rapper calling The Big Day his debut. And like The Big Day, So Much Fun is overflowing with guest stars.

Along with Travis Scott and J. Cole, who we heard on advance track “The London,” Jeffery’s latest features Future, Juice Wrld, Gunna, Lil Baby, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and more.

So, does So Much Fun live up to its title? Stream the album in full below and let us know.

So Much Fun is out now via YSL/300/Atlantic.