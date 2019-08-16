Stereogum Day Show At Hopscotch 2019 Announced

Stereogum will be there when Raleigh’s widely beloved Hopscotch Music Festival kicks off a few weeks from now with a typically fantastic lineup topped by the likes of Sleater-Kinney, James Blake, Jenny Lewis, Chvrches, Little Brother, Dirty Projectors, Kurt Vile, Snail Mail, Raphael Saadiq, and Deerhunter. Not only is our whole staff traveling to Raleigh, we’ll be helping to get Hopscotch 2019 started off right with our own daytime showcase.

The official Stereogum day show goes down the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 5 at Kings and Neptunes, located at 14 W. Martin Street. Among the acts confirmed so far are Charly Bliss, Illuminati Hotties, the Messthetics, Ric Wilson, David Nance Group, and North Carolina’s own Truth Club, with more to be announced soon. Doors open at 12:30PM ET, and admission is free. RSVP here and/or here.

This will be Hopscotch’s 10th year bringing a wide range of artists to venues across Raleigh. The festivities run from Sept. 5-7, with a series of showcases featuring more than 130 acts. We’re excited to see you all there! Get more info on the fest here.