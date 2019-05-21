Hopscotch 2019 Lineup

The North Carolina music festival Hopscotch puts together a fantastic lineup annually, and this year’s is no exception. Sleater-Kinney will headline the festivities around Raleigh this September 5-7, with James Blake and Chvrches topping the other two days of Hopscotch’s 10th year. Pending any other announcements between now and then, it will be Sleater-Kinney’s first live show in almost two years, since the Music Tastes Good festival in Long Beach in October 2017. Hopefully this means that St. Vincent-produced S-K LP will be out before then.

Other big-font names include Kurt Vile, Jenny Lewis, Dirty Projectors, Little Brother, Phantogram, Raphael Saadiq, Snail Mail, !!!, and David Berman’s new project Purple Mountains. But wait! There’s more to the tune of JPEGMAFIA, Deerhunter, Lucy Dacus, Cate Le Bon, Channel Tres, Ryley Walker, Injury Reserve, Pharmakon, Wolf Eyes, Wild Pink, Spellling, Strange Ranger, David Nance Group… the list goes on. It is a good list. You should read it, and then you should consider attending Hopscotch this year.

Hopscotch takes place in multiple venues around Raleigh including Red Hat Amphitheater and City Plaza. Tickets are available here. More artists are expected to be announced later, but in the meantime, check out the full list below.

LINEUP:

!!! (chk chk chk), Acne, Ahleuchatistas, All Riggs & Lauren Francis, Andy Holmes, Anteloper, Bambara, Birds of Avalon, Black Surfer, Boogarins, Boris, Caroline Rose, Cate Le Bon, Channel Tres, Chvrches, Daughter of Swords, David Nance Group, De(b)t, Dee White, Deerhunter, Dirty Projectors, estoc, Faye Webster, Floral Print, Grace Ives, Gruff Rhys , Gudiya, Illuminati Hotties, Indigo De Souza with Icky Bricketts, Injury Reserve , James Blake, Jenny Lewis, Joey Purp, Joyero, JPEGmafia, John Mueller, JR Bohannon, Kelsey Walden, Kississippi, Kurt Vile, Little Brother, Lucy Dacus, Luke Stewart, Lute, Matt Martians, Mdou Moctar, Mike & the Moonpies, Milford Graves, MJ Lenderman,Moon Duo, Museum Mouth, Nest Egg, No Love, Oak City Slums, Orville Peck, Phantogram, Pharmakon, Pure Adult, Purple Mountains, Raphael Saadiq, Rosenau + Sanborn, Ryley Walker, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Savage Knights, Secret Shame, Sleater-Kinney, Snail Mail, Solar Halos, Spellling, Strange Ranger, Sunwatchers, Tashi Dorji, The Dead Tongues, The Messthetics, The Nude Party, The Watson Twins, TKO Faith Healer, Tomberlin, Trace Mountains, TRNSGNDR/VHS, Tropical Fuck Storm, Tyler Ramsey, Wednesday, Whatever Happened to Pizza at McDonald, Wolf Eyes, Yowler, Zah, Zen Mother