Sleater-Kinney Album Produced By St. Vincent Coming This Year

A new Sleater-Kinney album is coming out this year, and it’s produced by St. Vincent. The trio announced the news in a tweet with a photo of the four of them in the studio, and Annie Clark followed it up a minute after with a tweet of her own.

We knew that Sleater-Kinney were working on new music — they said as much around this time last year. It’s the follow-up to 2015’s excellent No Cities To Love, which was Sleater-Kinney’s first new album in a decade when it came out.

“We always planned on getting back in the studio — it was just a matter of when,” Carrie Brownstein told NPR. “If there is an overarching principle to this album, it’s that the tools on which we were relying proved inadequate. So we sought new ones, both metaphorically and literally.”

That’s all the info we’ve got for now. But holy crap!