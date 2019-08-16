Watch Chance The Rapper Perform 5 Songs On Good Morning America

Chance The Rapper released his disappointing “debut” album, The Big Day, a few weeks ago, and he’s set to kick off an extensive tour in support of it next month. This morning, though, Chance stopped by Good Morning America for their summer concert series that takes place at SummerStage in Central Park.

Chance doubled down on his new album for the performance, doing five whole songs from The Big Day: “Do You Remember,” “Hot Shower,” “Let’s Go On The Run,” “Town On The Hill,” and “We Go High.” At least it’s good prep for his upcoming tour!

Check out videos below.