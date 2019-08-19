Vince Staples Shares The Vince Staples Show Trailer

Vince Staples has shared a trailer for something called The Vince Staples Show. It’s a little unclear exactly what it will be at this point — the trailer calls it “an all new original series” — but whatever it is, it’s coming out this Thursday (8/23). The clip shows Staples in a car giving instructions to two boys to go sell candy outside of a supermarket.

A couple weeks ago, Staples promised that new music was coming this month when the rapper announced his signing to Motown Records, so it’s more than likely that The Vince Staples Show will have a music component as well, considering the month’s almost over.

Check out the trailer below.