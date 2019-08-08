Vince Staples has signed to Motown Records. The rapper’s previous albums were put out on Def Jam. Both labels are still under the much larger umbrella of the Universal Music Group. The announcement was made during an annual meeting for Capitol Music Group.

Perhaps more pertinent is that, during that meeting, Staples revealed that he would be releasing new music this month. According to Billboard, Staples said that new music would be coming in “a week, two weeks,” which translates to quite soon. Staples’ most recent album (if you wanna call it an album) was last year’s FM!.