Lower Dens – “Galapagos”

In a few weeks, Lower Dens are releasing a new album, The Competition, their first in four years following 2015’s Escape From Evil. Early singles have included “Young Republicans,” “I Drive,” and the 2016 track “Real Thing,” and today the Baltimore-based group are sharing another new song from it.

“Galapagos,” which also doubles as the album’s opening track, continues Jana Hunter’s exploration into shadowy, widescreen ’80s-inspired synth-pop. Chunky chords lead into a message about giving yourself over to a community and a force that’s larger than yourself. “You belong here,” Hunter sings on it. “If you feel distressed, that’s OK too/ We’ll hold you here.”

Listen below.

The Competition is out 9/6 via Ribbon Music. Pre-order it here.