Sturgill Simpson – “Sing Along” Video

This fall, the culty country star Sturgill Simpson was supposed to be on movie screens, starring in the satirical horror movie The Hunt. That won’t happen. Donald Trump, apparently misinterpreting what kind of satire The Hunt was supposed to be, tweeted angrily about it, and the movie’s studio cancelled its release. But another Sturgill Simpson-affiliated movie is coming out next month. In September, Simpson will release Sound & Fury, the much-anticipated follow-up to his great 2016 breakthrough A Sailor’s Guide To Earth. And on the very same day, Netflix will also release Sound & Fury, the new anime film that exists as a companion piece to Simpson’s album.

Simpson unveiled the trailer for Sound & Fury at Comic-Con last month. It’s a strange, ambitious project. The movie is a dystopian tale built on a story that Simpson wrote, and it’s set entirely to songs from the album. Simpson worked on the film with Jumpei Mizusaki, the anime veteran who last directed the 2018 movie Batman Ninja. Every song on the album will have its own segment in the movie.

As for the album, Simpson calls it “a sleazy, steamy rock ‘n’ roll record,” and it promises to sound nothing like the adventurous, personal mutant-country of Simpson’s last album. He recorded it in Michigan with the members of his touring band — Bobby Emmett, Chuck Bartels, Miles Miller — and all of them serve as co-producers alongside Simpson and Portugal. The Man/Santigold collaborator John Hill.

Simpson’s video for “Sing Along” doubles as an early look at the movie, which seems like it will be absolutely nuts. Below, watch the video and check out the Sound & Fury tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ronin”

02 “Remember To Breathe”

03 “Sing Along”

04 “A Good Look”

05 “Make Art Not Friends”

06 “Best Clockmaker On Mars”

07 “All Said And Done”

08 “Last Man Standing”

09 “Mercury In Retrograde”

10 “Fastest Horse In Town”

Sound & Fury is out 9/27 on Elektra.