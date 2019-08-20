British pop-rockers Bastille rose to stardom with 2014’s top 40 radio hit “Pompeii.” They faded out of the mainstream until earlier this year when their 2018 Marshmello collaboration “Happier” peaked at #2 on the Hot 100 charts, making it their biggest American hit ever. And frontman Dan Smith is willing to do whatever it takes to hang onto the spotlight, even if it means performing on a roller coaster, which he did yesterday at Sweden’s Gröna Lund amusement park.

Midway through Bastille’s concert, Smith invited two fans and a cameraman to join him on a drop tower ride. He sang “Flaws” from their most recent album, Doom Days, remaining calm and in key until the chorus hit and the ride fell. It’s a mildly impressive stunt, although Smith could learn a thing or two from Miya Folick’s ecstatic roller coaster rendition of “Give It To Me.”

Watch below.