Black Mountain – “Junior’s Eyes” (Black Sabbath Cover)

Vancouver psych-rock warriors Black Mountain released their new album Destroyer a few months ago. And now, ahead of their upcoming North American tour, they’re back with a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Junior’s Eyes” for Amazon Music’s The Setlist playlist.
“Deep end period Ozzy slow burn,” explains Black Mountain’s Stephen McBean. “Some Butler / Ward funk, Iommi wah flutters and floating synths … randomly rediscovered on a cruise through some red sand tropics. Nearly ten years on and still pulling riffs from the sky…. never say die! You’re never too old to switch on and upwards!”
Listen to Black Mountain’s take on “Junior’s Eyes” here and check out their upcoming tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
09/12 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile (w/ L.A. Witch)
09/13 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom (w/ L.A. Witch)
09/14 Vancouver, BC @ Westward Festival (w/ Majeure, Dead Quiet)
09/15 Victoria, BC @ Distrikt (w/ Majeure)
09/17 Edmonton, AB @ Starlite (w/ Majeure)
09/18 Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth (w/ Majeure)
09/19 Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos (w/ Majeure)
09/20 Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramid (w/ Majeure)
09/21 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club (w/ Dommengang, Majeure)
09/22 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon (w/ Dommengang, Majeure)
09/24 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (w/ Dommengang, Majeure)
09/26 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme (w/ Dommengang, Majeure)
09/27 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups (w/ Dommengang, Majeure)
09/28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls (w/ Graveyard)
09/29 Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom (w/ Graveyard)
10/01 Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre (w/ Graveyard)
10/02 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony (w/ Graveyard)
10/03 Richmond, VA @ Broadberry
10/04 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm (w/ Graveyard)
10/05 Tampa, FL @ The Ritz (w/ Graveyard)
10/14 Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre
10/15 Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen
10/16 Leeds, UK @ The Key Club
10/18 Glasgow, UK @ Audio
10/19 Newcastle, UK @ Think Tank
10/20 Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
10/21 Brighton, UK @ The Haunt
10/22 London, UK @ The Garage
10/24 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVrendenburg
10/25 Maastricht, NL @ Muziekgieterij
10/26 Brussels, BE @ Le Botanique
11/01 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
11/02 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
11/03 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/04 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar (w/ Ryley Walker)
11/08 Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival (w/ Stonefield, Kikagaku Moyo)
11/10 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge (w/ Ryley Walker)
11/12 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
11/13 Washington, DC @ Black Cat (w/ Ryley Walker)
11/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts (w/ Ryley Walker)
11/15 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (w/ Ryley Walker)
11/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory (w/ Ryley Walker)
11/19 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s (w/ MONO, Ryley Walker)
11/20 London, ON @ Rum Runners (w/ Ryley Walker)
11/21 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom (w/ Ryley Walker)
11/22 Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall (w/ Ryley Walker)
11/23 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle (w/ Ryley Walker)
11/24 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West (w/ Ryley Walker)
11/26 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill (w/ Ryley Walker)
11/27 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown (w/ Ryley Walker)
11/29 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater (w/ Ryley Walker)
12/02 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge (w/ Ryley Walker)
12/03 Garden City, ID @ Visual Arts Collective
12/05 Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon (w/ Ryley Walker)
12/06 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s (w/ Ryley Walker)
12/08 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent