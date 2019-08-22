Black Mountain – “Junior’s Eyes” (Black Sabbath Cover)

Vancouver psych-rock warriors Black Mountain released their new album Destroyer a few months ago. And now, ahead of their upcoming North American tour, they’re back with a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Junior’s Eyes” for Amazon Music’s The Setlist playlist.

“Deep end period Ozzy slow burn,” explains Black Mountain’s Stephen McBean. “Some Butler / Ward funk, Iommi wah flutters and floating synths … randomly rediscovered on a cruise through some red sand tropics. Nearly ten years on and still pulling riffs from the sky…. never say die! You’re never too old to switch on and upwards!”

Listen to Black Mountain’s take on “Junior’s Eyes” here and check out their upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

09/12 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile (w/ L.A. Witch)

09/13 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom (w/ L.A. Witch)

09/14 Vancouver, BC @ Westward Festival (w/ Majeure, Dead Quiet)

09/15 Victoria, BC @ Distrikt (w/ Majeure)

09/17 Edmonton, AB @ Starlite (w/ Majeure)

09/18 Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth (w/ Majeure)

09/19 Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos (w/ Majeure)

09/20 Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramid (w/ Majeure)

09/21 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club (w/ Dommengang, Majeure)

09/22 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon (w/ Dommengang, Majeure)

09/24 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (w/ Dommengang, Majeure)

09/26 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme (w/ Dommengang, Majeure)

09/27 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups (w/ Dommengang, Majeure)

09/28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls (w/ Graveyard)

09/29 Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom (w/ Graveyard)

10/01 Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre (w/ Graveyard)

10/02 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony (w/ Graveyard)

10/03 Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

10/04 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm (w/ Graveyard)

10/05 Tampa, FL @ The Ritz (w/ Graveyard)

10/14 Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre

10/15 Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

10/16 Leeds, UK @ The Key Club

10/18 Glasgow, UK @ Audio

10/19 Newcastle, UK @ Think Tank

10/20 Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

10/21 Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

10/22 London, UK @ The Garage

10/24 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVrendenburg

10/25 Maastricht, NL @ Muziekgieterij

10/26 Brussels, BE @ Le Botanique

11/01 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/02 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

11/03 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/04 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar (w/ Ryley Walker)

11/08 Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival (w/ Stonefield, Kikagaku Moyo)

11/10 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge (w/ Ryley Walker)

11/12 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

11/13 Washington, DC @ Black Cat (w/ Ryley Walker)

11/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts (w/ Ryley Walker)

11/15 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (w/ Ryley Walker)

11/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory (w/ Ryley Walker)

11/19 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s (w/ MONO, Ryley Walker)

11/20 London, ON @ Rum Runners (w/ Ryley Walker)

11/21 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom (w/ Ryley Walker)

11/22 Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall (w/ Ryley Walker)

11/23 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle (w/ Ryley Walker)

11/24 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West (w/ Ryley Walker)

11/26 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill (w/ Ryley Walker)

11/27 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown (w/ Ryley Walker)

11/29 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater (w/ Ryley Walker)

12/02 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge (w/ Ryley Walker)

12/03 Garden City, ID @ Visual Arts Collective

12/05 Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon (w/ Ryley Walker)

12/06 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s (w/ Ryley Walker)

12/08 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent