Black Mountain – “Future Shade”

Vancouver psychedelic rock outfit and Jagjaguwar mainstays Black Mountain are back this year with a new album, Destroyer. It’s their fifth full-length and the first since 2016’s aptly named IV. Today, they’ve also shared the ascendant lead single from Destroyer, “Future Shade.”

The warping, rending new song is also the new album’s opening track. Frontman Stephen McBean says it has a riff that “traveled around the world then hit the bong with a chorus a year and a half later.” He goes on: “A last attempt at double frosting produced a chorus on chorus death match. Anxiety is the new heavy metal.”

According to a press release, Destroyer is, in part, inspired by McBean finally getting his driver’s license two years ago. “Black Mountain’s new album, Destroyer, is imbued with all that wild-ass freedom and newfound agency (and anxiety and fear) that comes with one’s first time behind the wheel,” the statement says. The album’s penultimate track is even called “Licensed To Drive.”

Listen to “Future Shade” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Future Shade”

02 “Horns Arising”

03 “Closer To The Edge”

04 “High Rise”

05 “Pretty Little Lazies”

06 “Boogie Lover”

07 “Licensed To Drive”

08 “FD 72″

TOUR DATES:

03/19 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium @ The Catalyst

03/20 – Reno, NV @ Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor

03/21 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/23 – Bozeman, MT @ The Filling Station

03/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

03/26 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo

03/27 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom/Domino Room/Annex

03/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

03/29 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One

05/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

05/26 – Pioneertown, CA @ Stoned and Dusted

Destroyer is out 5/24 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.