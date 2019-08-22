Right now, fascinating things are happening in the Wye Oak expanded universe. Since the last time we heard from the Baltimore-reared duo — their album The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs came out last year, and it ruled — band members Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack have been working on some very different things. Wasner, who has done plenty of guest vocals and released plenty of side-project music over the years, is now a full-on member of Bon Iver. She’s all over the new album i,i. Stack, meanwhile, went off and made an album of his own.

Andy Stack, like Wasner, has done plenty of work outside the bounds of Wye Oak. He’s the touring drummer of EL VY, he’s done film composing, and he’s contributed to records from people like Madeline Kenney, Helado Negro, and Shearwater. And tomorrow, under the name Joyero, Stack will release Release The Dogs, his debut solo album.

Release The Dogs is a collection of tricky, unpredictable electronic pop music that still keeps plenty of the old intimate, melodic warmth of the old Wye Oak records intact. Stack recorded it in Marfa, Texas and in his current home base of Durham, and Madeline Kenney shows up on one song. We’ve already heard the early tracks “Dogs” and “Salt Mine,” and now you can stream the whole album below, via the Talkhouse.

Release The Dogs is out 8/23 on Merge Records. Check out Stack’s guide to all of the album’s tracks at the Talkhouse.