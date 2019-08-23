Vagabon Changes Album Name, Pushes Back Release Date

Back in June, Lætitia Tamko announced her sophomore album as Vagabon, the follow-up to 2017’s Infinite Worlds. It was going to be called All The Women In Me, but today Tamko has announced that the album title has been changed to be self-titled, simply Vagabon. The release date for the album has been pushed back from September to 10/18.

Its lead single, previously called “Flood Hands,” will now be known as “Flood,” and she’s also changed the name of another song, from “All The Women” to “Every Woman.” She’s also updated some of the lyrics to both of those songs.

These changes stem from the inspiration behind the album title and those specific lyrics. “My original album title and two lyrics were inspired by and referenced poetry by a writer I greatly admire, Nayyirah Waheed,” Tamko said in a statement. “When I learned that she preferred I not quote her words, I made changes out of respect for her wishes.”

Vagabon is now due out 10/18 via Nonesuch Records. Revisit “Flood” below.